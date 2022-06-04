Left Menu

Soccer-Konate earns first France call-up after Varane injured

Liverpool centre back Ibrahima Konate was called up to France's senior squad for the first time on Saturday, with the 23-year-old replacing the injured Raphael Varane in their Nations League squad. World champions France won the Nations League last year after beating Spain in the final.

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 18:40 IST
Soccer-Konate earns first France call-up after Varane injured

Liverpool centre back Ibrahima Konate was called up to France's senior squad for the first time on Saturday, with the 23-year-old replacing the injured Raphael Varane in their Nations League squad. The French football federation said Varane had suffered muscular pain in his left high which would rule him out of their next three games.

France, who lost 2-1 to Denmark in Friday's Nations League Group A1 clash, face Croatia home and away and travel to Austria for their upcoming matches. World champions France won the Nations League last year after beating Spain in the final.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
3
Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

 Russian Federation
4
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022