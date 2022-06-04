Left Menu

Soccer-France's Benzema drops appeal over sex tape suspended jail term - L'Equipe

France and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has dropped an appeal against a one-year suspended prison term for his role in the attempted blackmail of a former teammate over a sex tape, his lawyer told French sports daily L'Equipe on Saturday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-06-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 18:48 IST
Soccer-France's Benzema drops appeal over sex tape suspended jail term - L'Equipe
  • Country:
  • France

France and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has dropped an appeal against a one-year suspended prison term for his role in the attempted blackmail of a former teammate over a sex tape, his lawyer told French sports daily L'Equipe on Saturday. Benzema, 34 has also been fined 75,000 euros ($84,170) and ordered to pay former France winger Mathieu Valbuena 80,000 euros to cover legal costs and 150,000 euros in damages together with his three other co-accused.

"My client is exhausted by this. This withdrawal confirms the sentencing decision and (his) apparent guilt. It is a legal truth," Benzema's lawyer Hugues Vigier told L'Equipe newspaper. "But this is not the reality. Karim Benzema will always claim his innocence in this case and he never wanted to participate in a blackmail operation against Mathieu Valbuena."

Vigier also confirmed his client had dropped the appeal to Agence France Presse. Reuters could not immediately reach Vigier. The president of the French Football Federation, Noel Le Graet, had previously said Benzema would not be excluded from the national team were he to be convicted and given the suspended sentence prosecutors wanted.

Benzema, who has been in fine form this season, was part of Real Madrid's Champions League winning team last month, ending as the competition's top scorer. He scored his 37th goal in 95 appearances for France on Friday during Les Bleus 2-1 loss to Denmark. He is favourite to win this season's Ballon d'Or award for the best player in the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

 Russian Federation
3
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
4
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022