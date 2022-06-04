Tennis-Top seed Swiatek takes first set in French Open final against Gauff

World number one Iga Swiatek of Poland took the lead in the French Open women's final against American Coco Gauff on Saturday, cruising through the first set 6-1 in 32 minutes.

She earned two quick breaks at the start to open up a 4-0 lead and closed out the set with another break on her second set point.

