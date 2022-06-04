Left Menu

Tennis-Top seed Swiatek takes first set in French Open final against Gauff

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-06-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 19:17 IST
World number one Iga Swiatek of Poland took the lead in the French Open women's final against American Coco Gauff on Saturday, cruising through the first set 6-1 in 32 minutes.

She earned two quick breaks at the start to open up a 4-0 lead and closed out the set with another break on her second set point.

