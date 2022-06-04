Left Menu

Iga Swiatek clinches second French Open title, beats Coco Gauff in final

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek clinched her second French Open title on Saturday after she registered a dominating straight-sets victory over No.18 seed Coco Gauff in the women's singles final of Roland Garros 2022 here at the Philippe Chatrier court in Paris.

Iga Swiatek (Photo: Roland Garros/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek clinched her second French Open title on Saturday after she registered a dominating straight-sets victory over No.18 seed Coco Gauff in the women's singles final of Roland Garros 2022 here at the Philippe Chatrier court in Paris. The flawless Swiatek needed one hour and eight minutes to dismantle Gauff 6-1, 6-3.

The opening of the set saw Swiatek totally dominating the 18-year-old American. Striking seven errors off that wing in the first three games alone, Gauff found herself down a double break at 4-0, and though American got on the board was overwhelmed by Swiatek's cleaner hitting as she dropped the opening set in just over 30 minutes. A sloppy game from Swiatek helped Gauff carve out a 2-0 lead to start the second set, but Swiatek steadied to move through the next five in a row.

The American teenager served to stay in the match, the No. 18 seed dug out of 15-30 with a forehand winner and an ace, and though she was again two points from defeat when Swiatek struck a clean backhand return, Gauff escaped. Gauff gritted out a tough hold for 5-3, forcing Swiatek to serve for the championship, but the World No.1 was up to the task, as she has been all season. On the first championship point, Gauff sent a service return long, and the Polish star lifted her second French Open title with a stunning and dominating win over Gauff by 6-1, 6-3. (ANI)

