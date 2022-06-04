Soccer-Swiss coach Yakin denies rift with skipper Xhaka

Switzerland coach Murat Yakin has denied a rift with his captain Granit Xhaka, who was critical of the team’s tactics after they were beaten by the Czech Republic in the Nations League on Thursday. Yakin said Xhaka’s comments were misread and accused critics of seeking to disrupt the team as they prepare to take on Portugal in Lisbon on Sunday in their second League A Group Two match.

"I've listened to his statements and I don't see that as a criticism of my tactics at all,” Yakin told a news conference on Saturday. “It is important to listen to how the question that was put to him was worded exactly. I’ve discussed his position. They're trying to drive a wedge between us, which I don't understand at all.”

Xhaka, who has 101 caps for the country, said after the 2-1 loss in Prague that he felt he should be allowed to play deeper in midfield than the coach had dictated by his tactics. “I don't understand all the fuss,” added Yakin on Saturday, “Granit always wants to play, but I'll wait for the (Saturday) training session and won't announce the line-up until tomorrow.

“We made a few defensive mistakes against the Czech Republic. I don't want to look at it too critically, I've seen a lot from my team offensively. “All of this makes me very confident. We conceded unfortunate goals against but continued to play football and create many chances. We didn't have luck on our side."

The Swiss, who qualified for the World Cup by finishing ahead of Italy in their group, take on Brazil, Cameroon and Serbia in Group G at the finals in Qatar in November and December. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

