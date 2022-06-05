Left Menu

Rallying-Tanak heading for victory in Sardinia on Sunday

Tanak's team mate Thierry Neuville retired on stage 12 after rolling his car. "We will be back in action tomorrow when we’ll be giving it everything to take maximum points in the Power Stage," said the Belgian.

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2022 01:32 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 01:32 IST
Rallying-Tanak heading for victory in Sardinia on Sunday

Hyundai's Ott Tanak was heading for his first world rally championship win in more than a year after finishing Saturday's penultimate leg of the Italian round in Sardinia with a 46 second advantage. Toyota's Esapekka Lappi led the Estonian by 0.7 seconds overnight but crashed out on Saturday's opening Tempio Pausania stage when the Finn hit a wall and a tree, ripping off his car's left rear wheel.

He will be able to re-start on Sunday. Tanak, the 2019 world champion who last triumphed in Finland in February 2021, went on to win six of the day's seven stages to lead M-Sport Ford's Craig Breen.

"I had a great feeling in the car, and I was able to control things. It’s been quite a long time since we had a run like that," said Tanak. Irishman Breen was the only other stage winner on Saturday, with the final Monte Lerno di Pattada run of the day red-flagged after Adrien Fourmaux crashed his Ford.

Hyundai's Dani Sordo was running third, 20.8 seconds behind. Tanak's team mate Thierry Neuville retired on stage 12 after rolling his car.

"We will be back in action tomorrow when we’ll be giving it everything to take maximum points in the Power Stage," said the Belgian. Toyota's championship leader Kalle Rovanpera moved up from eighth to fifth.

"The plan was to stay out of trouble and this meant we were able to gain some places with others dropping out. Tomorrow the aim will be similar until the Power Stage and then we’ll see what we can do there," said Rovanpera. Sunday features four stages to the north of Alghero over 39.30 competitive km, with bonus points for the final Power Stage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space station

NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space sta...

 United States
2
This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Spain's monkeypox case tally rises to 186, Health Ministry says; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Spain's monkeypox case tally rises to 186, Health Minis...

 Global
4
Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022