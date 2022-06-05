Rallying-Tanak heading for victory in Sardinia on Sunday

Hyundai's Ott Tanak was heading for his first world rally championship win in more than a year after finishing Saturday's penultimate leg of the Italian round in Sardinia with a 46 second advantage. Toyota's Esapekka Lappi led the Estonian by 0.7 seconds overnight but crashed out on Saturday's opening Tempio Pausania stage when the Finn hit a wall and a tree, ripping off his car's left rear wheel.

He will be able to re-start on Sunday. Tanak, the 2019 world champion who last triumphed in Finland in February 2021, went on to win six of the day's seven stages to lead M-Sport Ford's Craig Breen.

"I had a great feeling in the car, and I was able to control things. It’s been quite a long time since we had a run like that," said Tanak. Irishman Breen was the only other stage winner on Saturday, with the final Monte Lerno di Pattada run of the day red-flagged after Adrien Fourmaux crashed his Ford.

Hyundai's Dani Sordo was running third, 20.8 seconds behind. Tanak's team mate Thierry Neuville retired on stage 12 after rolling his car.

"We will be back in action tomorrow when we’ll be giving it everything to take maximum points in the Power Stage," said the Belgian. Toyota's championship leader Kalle Rovanpera moved up from eighth to fifth.

"The plan was to stay out of trouble and this meant we were able to gain some places with others dropping out. Tomorrow the aim will be similar until the Power Stage and then we’ll see what we can do there," said Rovanpera. Sunday features four stages to the north of Alghero over 39.30 competitive km, with bonus points for the final Power Stage.

