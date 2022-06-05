Local players Pritam, Subhasish feel "VYBK atmosphere will be a big boost"

Playing the AFC Asian Cup final round qualifiers at a packed Salt Lake Stadium will be a ''big boost'' for the Indian football team, feel Pritam Kotal and Subhasish Bose, the Blue Tigers' two local players.

India has matches scheduled on June 8, 11, and 14.

''Kolkata is the mecca of Indian football. The fans here are great. So many clubs have dedicated fans here, and the great thing is that they all come together to cheer for India when we play as a nation in this city,'' said Bose. ''I hope there is a lot of noise from the stands. That will boost all of us. From our end, we need to pay them back with a qualification for the AFC Asian Cup.'' The last time the Blue Tigers played here was in 2019, and Kotal said the team can once again feel the home advantage.

''It's a big advantage for us to play in front of our fans. Especially because we have not been able to play in front of our fans for a long time due to COVID. So, I would like to encourage all the fans to come ahead and support us in these three games. We will try to give our best – together we can,'' said Kotal.

Both the Blue Tigers defenders have focused on the job ahead, as they prepare to face Cambodia, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong.

''It's crucial for us as a nation to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup, and all of us on the team are completely focused on that. We will try our best and hopefully will make it to the tournament properly. ''We need to take it to match by match, and we must do well in all the three games ahead of us,'' said Kotal.

''All the teams are quite capable of defeating each other in this group, and it will be a very tight contest. We need to make sure that we do all the positive things both on and off the ground, and come out with the results,'' he added.

Bose recalled the last edition of the AFC Asian Cup in 2019 when the Blue Tigers had played in front of packed stands in the UAE.

''It was an amazing feeling in the UAE. So many Indian fans had come to the ground there, it was great. We tried our best back then, but we could not make it to the knockout rounds. ''Of course, we would love to go one better in the next edition -- but first, we need to qualify – and for that, we need to do well in these three upcoming matches,'' Bose said.

