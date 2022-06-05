Tennis-Nadal destroys Ruud to win 14th French Open title, 22nd Grand Slam crown
Rafael Nadal won a record-extending 14th French Open by crushing Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-3 6-3 6-0 on Sunday to claim an all-time best men's singles 22nd Grand Slam title.
The 36-year-old Spaniard, who has lost only three times at Roland Garros since his debut in 2005, now has two more majors to his name than Swiss Roger Federer and world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia. Nadal, seeded fifth, cruised through the opening set and bagged 11 games in a row after being broken early in the second.
He converted his second championship point with a backhand winner down the line to stay on track for the calendar Grand Slam after also winning this year's Australian Open.
