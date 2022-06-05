Laxman, Vaughan, Ojha congratulate Root on reaching 10000 runs milestone in Tests
Congratulatory messages are pouring in for English batter Joe Root as the 31-year-old became the second English player and 14th overall player to reach the landmark of 10000 Test runs. Root also became the first English player to complete 17,000 runs in International cricket.
Former Indian batter VVS Laxman, former India spinner Pragyan Ojha and former England skipper Michael Vaughan lauded Joe Root for completing 10000 runs in the longest format of the game on Sunday enroute to his unbeaten 115 run knock against New Zealand at Lord's. The former England Test skipper became the second English player and 14th overall player to reach the landmark. He reached this historic milestone during the first Test between England and New Zealand.
Vaughan hailed Root for achieving the "incredible" feat while VVS Laxman praised the former English skipper for a "massive achievement". "Englands most complete all round Batter of all time .. 10000 runs & to do it with a match winning 100 is incredible .. Well done," Vaughan tweeted.
"No better feeling than a match-winning 100 in a pressure run chase. Many congratulations to @root66 on an incredible 100 and on reaching 10000 Test runs, massive achievement," Laxman tweeted. Former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha also lavished praise on Root for a match winning knock.
"#JoeRoot has been exceptional. A hundred to win the game for his team and also completes 10k runs in the purest format of this beautiful game," Ojha said on the KOO app. Former England skipper Alastair Cook is the other English player to cross 10000 runs in Test format. The first cricketer to achieve this milestone was India's Sunil Gavaskar.
England batter Joe Root also became the first English player to complete 17000 runs in International cricket. Root scored an unbeaten 115 runs in 170 balls while chasing a target of 277 runs. Coming to the game, England registered a fighting win over New Zealand by five wickets in the first Test at Lord's to take a 1-0 lead in the three match Test series. (ANI)
