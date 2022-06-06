Soccer-Martinez strikes late to rescue draw for Spain in Czech Republic

A late goal from defender Inigo Martinez rescued a 2-2 draw for Spain against Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday. The hosts took an early lead in the Group A2 clash after Sparta Prague forward Jakub Pesek scored from close range in the fourth minute, connecting with a pass from Jan Kuchta who got in behind Spain's defence.

The visitors equalised on the strike of halftime when Spain midfielder Gavi beat Czech goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik with a shot to the far post. However, the Czech's retook the lead in the 66th minute when forward Jan Kuchta lobbed goalkeeper Unai Simon from just outside the area after he was sent through on goal alone.

Spain scored in the 90th minute to break the hearts of the home fans when Martinez connected with a cross from Marco Asensio and his header just crossed the line.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)