Madappa finishes tied 6th at USD 2 million International Series in England

Viraj Madappa continued his rich vein of form with a tied sixth finish at the USD 2million International Series England. The Indian youngster, who has one win on the Asian Tour, had for a good part of the week contended for the title, before a triple bogey on the third day pushed him and he carded an even-par 71 on Sunday.

His rounds of 68-70-70-71 saw him at 5-under for the week as Zimbabwean Scott Vincent won a title for the second week in a row. A week after winning the Gate Way to The Open Mizuno Open in Japan to secure a place in the 150th Open, Vincent won the International Series after a battle with Travis Smyth (68), Sodom Kaewkanjana (69), and Justin Harding (69), who finished behind him in that order.

In last year's Asian Tour No. 1 Kim Joohyung (72) was fifth and Madappa alongside Sihwan Kim (67) and Turk Petit (70) was tied sixth.

Madappa was the highest placed Indian while Gaganjeet Bhullar (72) was T-23 and SSP Chawrasia (70) was T-30th. Shiv Kapur (73), who had a great start in the first two rounds, (73) was T-36 and Ajeetesh Sandhu (70) was T-44 and S Chikkarangappa (73) was T-49th. Karandeep Kochhar (77) finished 64th and Jeev Milkha Singh (75) was T-68th.

Madappa, who at one stage in the week even had the lead, had three birdies and three bogeys in his 71.

For the 30-year-old Vincent, it was his maiden Asian Tour triumph. "This is the tour I started on, so it's nice to get the first win out here. It has felt like a long time but my game is trending in a good direction." International Series England also saw five golfers earning their spots at next week's USD 25 million LIV Invitational Series at Centurion Club.

Smyth and Viraj Madappa from India both claimed a berth as the two highest finishers from the Slaley Hall event who were not otherwise exempt.

South African Ian Snyman, Kevin Yuan from Australia, and Thailand's Itthipat Buranatanyarat will be joining them, having qualified from the cumulative International Series Order of Merit.

