Left Menu

Tickets for the first T20 almost sold out, and golf carts for senior citizens

Around 27,000 tickets were put up for sale.In its effort to improve fan experience, senior citizens will have the option to use golf cart to enter the stadium, he said.Though the COVID-19 situation is under control, the DDCA has requested spectators to wear masks at all times except eating and drinking.Our staff is being tested regularly. We request the fans to adhere to COVID protocols and wear masks at all times, Manchanda added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2022 10:26 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 10:21 IST
Tickets for the first T20 almost sold out, and golf carts for senior citizens
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The first T20 between India and South on Thursday is set to be a sell-out with 94 percent of tickets already sold at the 35,000 capacity Arun Jaitley.

An international game is being held in Delhi for the first time since November 2019.

''94 percent of the tickets have been sold. There are about 400-500 tickets left,'' DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda told PTI. Around 27,000 tickets were put up for sale.

In its effort to improve the fan experience, senior citizens will have the option to use a golf cart to enter the stadium,'' he said.

Though the COVID-19 situation is under control, the DDCA has requested spectators to wear masks at all times except eating and drinking.

''Our staff is being tested regularly. We request the fans to adhere to COVID protocols and wear masks at all times,'' Manchanda added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
DG in Presidency Phindile Baleni receives death threat mail

DG in Presidency Phindile Baleni receives death threat mail

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022