U19 Women's T20 WC Asia Qualifiers: Malaysia beat Bhutan by 8 wickets

An all-round performance from Nur Abedul Samad, who registered figures of 4-2-4-2 and hit a 31-ball 27, led Malaysia to an 8-wicket win over Bhutan in their ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier match at the Kinrara Oval. After opting to bowl first, Malaysia's bowlers did well to restrict Bhutan to 87-5 in 20 overs. Bhutan openers Sonam and Ngawang Choden put on a 37-run partnership for the first wicket before the former was adjudged LBW off Nurr Abdul Rahman for 14.

At the halfway stage, Bhutan looked set for a respectable total as they brought up 50 in the 11th over but lost a flurry of wickets to be reduced to 68-5 in the 16th over as Nur Samad picked up 2 wickets. Captain Choden top-scored with a 26-ball 23 but found little support from her teammates. In response, the hosts overcame the early loss of opener Musfirah Azmi in the fourth over, LBW to Chado Om, as captain Elsa Hunter led from the front with an unbeaten 24-ball 37 -- a knock which included seven boundaries.

She forged a 50-run partnership with Nur Abedul Samad before the latter was run-out for 27 in the 10th over. However, Dhanusri Muhunan struck two boundaries to ensure there were no more hiccups to complete the chase with 64 balls and 8 wickets to spare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)