Left Menu

Umran might have to wait for his debut, hints Dravid

India head coach Rahul Dravid has always maintained that he likes continuity and gave clear hints on Tuesday that pace sensation Umran Malik might have to wait for his turn.Dravid was speaking ahead of the first of five-match T20 International series between India and South Africa here on Thursday.We just have to see how much playing time we will be able to give him.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 20:20 IST
Umran might have to wait for his debut, hints Dravid
  • Country:
  • India

India head coach Rahul Dravid has always maintained that he likes continuity and gave clear hints on Tuesday that pace sensation Umran Malik might have to wait for his turn.

Dravid was speaking ahead of the first of five-match T20 International series between India and South Africa here on Thursday.

''We just have to see how much playing time we will be able to give him. We have a big squad, not possible to have everyone in the playing XI,'' Dravid was categorical when asked about the 'Jammu Express'.

''I am someone who likes consistency and give people time to settle in. Arshadeep has also done well, who is also an exciting player, who bowls well.

''We have a little bit of experienced guys in Harshal, Buvi and Avesh, who played in the last series. It is exciting to have the young guys as well, it helps us broaden our pool and see what they can do,'' he said.

The coach, though, had words of praise for Umran and wants to see him more in Test cricket.

''He is exciting, certainly bowls quick and has pace. Another exciting thing in the IPL for me was to see the Indian players bowl really fast. The more he plays the better he gets. Very happy to have him in the mix,'' he said.

''As a coach I would love to see it translate to the longer format of the game,'' the purist in him said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022