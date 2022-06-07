Left Menu

Soccer-Orlando Pride head coach placed on leave amid NWSL investigation

A decision regarding the two coaches' future with the club will be made after the investigation concludes.

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 21:15 IST
Soccer-Orlando Pride head coach placed on leave amid NWSL investigation
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Orlando Pride have placed head coach Amanda Cromwell and first assistant Sam Greene on temporary leave pending the results of an investigation into alleged retaliation, the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) club said on Tuesday. The decision by the Pride came moments after the league and NWSL Players Association recommended the move. A decision regarding the two coaches' future with the club will be made after the investigation concludes.

"The recommendation comes as part of the broader ongoing investigation that began in October 2021 to explore allegations of workplace misconduct toward NWSL players, as well as systemic issues in the league that impact the prevention, detection, and response to misconduct," the NWSL and NWSLPA said in a joint news release. Specific details about what prompted the investigation were not disclosed by the league or team. Orlando said assistant coach Seb Hines will serve as interim coach.

"Providing a respectful environment and adhering to all league policies are of the utmost priority for the Pride," the club said in a statement. "The Club is committed to fully cooperating with the Joint Investigative Team through the conclusion of this process. As this is an ongoing investigation, the club will have no further comment at this time."

In April, the Houston Dash suspended head coach and general manager James Clarkson at the recommendation of the league and NWSLPA as they continued working on an investigation that began last October due to numerous reports of workplace misconduct and systemic issues across the NWSL. Clarkson has denied the allegations.

