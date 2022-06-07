Unnati Hooda clinches gold in Badminton at Khelo India Youth Games

Haryana Badminton player Unnati Hooda clinched gold medal in the women's badminton event at Khelo India Youth Games here at Panchkula, Haryana on Tuesday. "Unnati Hooda wins the #KIYG2021 Women Singles Title After a thrilling encounter between our #TOPScheme shuttlers in WS Finals at #KheloIndia Youth Games 2021 Unnati emerges victorious, defeating Tasnim 2-1 (9-21, 23-21, 21-12) Unnati Tasnim Congrats," tweeted SAI Media.

After her victory, Hooda met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The Chief Minister congratulated the player on her victory. After being postponed thrice due to COVID-19, the Khelo India Youth Games-2021 is being held from June 4 to June 13 across multiple venues. Haryana will be hosting the bulk of the events.

In its third edition, the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) is the flagship event of the Indian government's Khelo India initiative, designed to promote sports at the grassroots levels in the country. This year, all of India's 36 states and Union Territories will be participating at the KIYG for the first time. Close to 4,700 athletes, including 2,262 women, will compete for medals across the 25 different sports.

Host Haryana will be fielding the biggest contingent with 398 athletes, followed by last edition's champions Maharashtra with 357 and Delhi with 339. The Andaman and Nicobar is sending the smallest contingent consisting of six athletes, all cyclists, while Ladakh will have seven competitors. (ANI)

