Golf-Mickelson says he won't quit PGA Tour ahead of LIV Golf opener

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 14:12 IST
Phil Mickelson Image Credit: Flickr

Six-times major champion Phil Mickelson will not follow former world number one Dustin Johnson in quitting the PGA Tour as he prepares to feature in the opening event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, the American said on Wednesday.

Johnson and fellow American Kevin Na have both resigned from the PGA Tour to play in the controversial breakaway circuit, which is bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and offers a total prize fund of $255 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

