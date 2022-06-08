Cricket fraternity hails Mithali Raj for being an 'inspiration'

The Indian cricket fraternity hailed Mithali Raj as ''true legend'' and an ''inspiration'' to millions after she bid adieu to international cricket.

In her 23-year-long eventful career, Mithali positively influenced the perception of women's cricket.

Here is a compilation of tweets, posted by current and former cricketers.

India wicket-keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik: ''In India, the name Mithali Raj has been synonymous with women's cricket. You have been an inspiration to millions all over the world. My best wishes to you for your future endeavors @M_Raj.'' Flamboyant India opener Shikhar Dhawan: ''Congratulations on a marvelous career @M_Raj03. You've been a fine example for cricketers across the country. Good luck for whatever lies ahead.'' Former India batter and NCA head VVS Laxman: ''To play for India is a dream a very few fulfill and to be able to represent the nation for 23 years is just amazing. You have been a pillar of Women's Cricket in India and have shaped the lives of many young girls. Many congratulations on a phenomenal career @M_Raj03.'' Former India all-rounder Reema Malhotra: ''Congratulations @M_Raj03 on one beautiful journey. Fortunate to have played alongside. You've inspired oodles of young girls to take up the sport. Your name shall remain etched forever in the hearts of cricket fans. Well played, truly. #mithaliraj.'' Former India pacer RP Singh: ''You can be very proud of your career. A true legend and a hero who inspired millions to dream about playing cricket. Congratulations and best wishes for your new innings.'' Former India opener Wasim Jaffer: ''Towards the end of her career, Mithali had been in form longer than some of her teammates had been alive:) That's how long she served Indian Cricket. Congratulations and thank you @M_Raj02. Good luck with your second innings.''

