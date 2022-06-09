Left Menu

KL Rahul "gutted" after groin injury ruled him out of SA series

Opener KL Rahul is gutted at not being able to lead India on home soil after a last-minute groin injury ruled him out of the five-match T20I series against South Africa.Rahul will miss the entire series, starting on Thursday, owing to a right groin injury that he sustained during training.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2022 11:28 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 11:25 IST
KL Rahul Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Opener KL Rahul is ''gutted'' at not being able to lead India on home soil after a last-minute groin injury ruled him out of the five-match T20I series against South Africa.

Rahul will miss the entire series, starting on Thursday, owing to a right groin injury that he sustained during training. On the eve of the first game, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was named the captain in Rahul's absence.

''Hard to accept but I begin another challenge today. Gutted not to be leading the side for the first time at home, but the boys have all my support from the sidelines.

''Heartfelt thanks to all for your support. Wishing Rishabh and the boys all the luck for the series. See you soon,'' he said in a tweet.

An elegant batter, Rahul has been in good form in the IPL and was named captain in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who was rested from the series following the lucrative league.

However, the 30-year-old from Bengaluru will now have to report to the NCA where the medical team will assess and decide on the future course of treatment.

Besides Rahul, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav will also miss the series after suffering a blow on his right hand while batting on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

