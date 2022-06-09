Left Menu

Gattuso to coach Valencia for next 2 seasons

Italian coach Gennaro Gattuso agreed to take charge of Spanish club Valencia on Thursday for the next two seasons.The 44-year-old Gattuso replaced Jos Bordals after he was fired last week despite having led Valencia to the Copa del Rey final in his single season in charge.Gattuso is a former defensive midfielder who helped Italy win the 2006 World Cup and AC Milan win two Champions League titles.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 09-06-2022 16:26 IST
Gattuso arrives at a difficult time for the club based on Spain's eastern coast.

Valencia finished ninth in the Spanish league last season. The firing of Bordalás came a day after the club removed president Anil Murthy from his post following the leak of private conversations that made the club's leadership look bad.

Large sectors of Valencia's fans are angry with Singaporean owner Peter Lim for selling off its best players in recent seasons. Its supporters are hoping team leaders Carlos Soler and Goncalo Guedes stay put this off season. AP SSC SSC

