England announces playing XI for second Test against NZ, Leach returns to side

England spinner Jack Leach has made a return to the national side for the second Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge after serving a mandatory seven-day concussion protocol. Jack Leach was withdrawn from the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's after he showed concussion symptoms following a heavy fall while fielding. Leach, playing his first home Test since Ashes 2019, suffered an injury during the sixth over of the game while chasing a drive by stylish southpaw Devon Conway to the backward point boundary.

As he dived and dragged the ball back from the edge of the rope, Leach landed heavily on his head and seemed to have injured his neck in the process. New Zealand's medical team attended to him for several minutes and he was able to walk back to the pavilion. After subsequent examination from the medical team of ECB, it was decided to withdraw Leech from the match.

Lancashire spinner Matt Parkinson was roped in as the concussion substitute for Leach for the remainder of the first Test. He had scored eight runs with the bat and taken a wicket during the match. England will take on New Zealand in the second Test of the three-match series at Trent Bridge, Nottingham from June 10 onwards.

England had won the first Test at Lord's by five wickets. An unbeaten 115* by Joe Root had powered the side to the win, starting off Stokes-McCullum Era with a bang. England was given a target of 277. Earlier, batting first, New Zealand was bowled out for 132. Only all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme (42*) and Tim Southee (26) could offer some resistance as debutant Matty Potts (13/4) and James Anderson (66/4) shook the NZ batting lineup with their pace.

In the second innings, England became victims of the pace of Boult (3/21) and Southee (4/55) and was bundled out for 141, gaining a thin nine-run lead. In the third innings, NZ looked in trouble at 56-4 but Daryl Mitchell (108) and Tom Blundell (96) turned the match on their head and performed a brilliant rescue act to help their side reach 285/10. This helped set up a target of 277 for England.

England playing eleven for the second Test: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonathan Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson. (ANI)

