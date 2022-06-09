Left Menu

Indonesia Masters 2022: Sumeeth-Ponnappa crash out of tournament after loss to Chinese duo of Wei-Qiong

The Chinese duo totally dominated their opposition, winning the match within two games

ANI | Updated: 09-06-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 21:43 IST
Indonesia Masters 2022: Sumeeth-Ponnappa crash out of tournament after loss to Chinese duo of Wei-Qiong
Ashwini Ponnappa. and Reddy B Sumeeth. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

The Indian duo of Reddy B Sumeeth and Ashwini Ponnappa crashed out of the ongoing Indonesia Masters 2022 after a loss to the Chinese duo of Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong in the second round of the mixed doubles category. Playing in the court 2, the Indian duo lost two straight games to their opposition by 21-18, 21-13. The match lasted for 35 minutes.

Wei and Qiong totally dominated their Indian counterparts in both the games. Earlier, Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu on Thursday stormed into the quarter-finals of the ongoing Indonesia Masters 2022 in Jakarta.

Playing at Court 2, the Indian shuttler defeat Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 23-21, 20-22, 21-11, in a match that lasted for 71 minutes. Also, World No. 9 Lakshya Sen stormed into the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Masters 2022 after defeating Denmark's Rasmus Gemke 21-18, 21-15. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

