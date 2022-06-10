Left Menu

Soccer-Salah, Kerr win PFA Player of the Year awards

I always keep space and just try to imagine that the trophies are going to come." Forward Kerr, who top-scored in the Women's Super League this season, became the first Australian player to win the PFA Players' Player of the Year award. "It's a massive honour I think, whenever you're voted by your peers.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-06-2022 00:16 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 00:16 IST
Soccer-Salah, Kerr win PFA Player of the Year awards
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was named the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Player of the Year for the second time on Thursday and Chelsea's Sam Kerr took the women's award. Salah, who shared this season's Premier League golden boot for the top scorer with Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min, also won the award in the 2017-18 season.

The 29-year-old Egyptian scored 31 goals in all competitions for Liverpool and helped them win the League Cup and FA Cup. "This one is a really good one to win, especially because it's voted by players. It shows you that you've worked really hard and you get what you worked for," Salah said.

"I have my room with trophies in a cabinet and I made sure that I had another space for one more. I always keep space and just try to imagine that the trophies are going to come." Forward Kerr, who top-scored in the Women's Super League this season, became the first Australian player to win the PFA Players' Player of the Year award.

"It's a massive honour I think, whenever you're voted by your peers. I think that's the highest honour as a player so, it's an amazing feeling," said Kerr, who played a key role in Chelsea's domestic-double winning team. Manchester City's Phil Foden and Lauren Hemp retained their trophies for the Young Player of the Year, while former England coach Roy Hodgson and Brighton & Hove Albion Women's manager Hope Powell received merit awards for their contribution to the game.

"I never won any trophies as a player unfortunately, so it is nice to be recognised by fellow professionals. It will have pride of place," said Hodgson, who announced his retirement last month after more than 40 years in management.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global
2
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm first monkeypox case; More than 1,000 monkeypox cases were reported to the WHO - briefing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm f...

 Global
4
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022