Soccer-Cancelo, Guedes strike as Portugal ease past Czech Republic

Cancelo put the 2019 champions in front in the 33rd minute of the League A Group 2 contest, blasting the ball past Czech goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek from a tight angle after good work on the right before Guedes struck. The Valencia forward found himself in space and tucked in from a similar position to Cancelo to double Portugal's lead as Fernando Santos's side tightened their grip on top spot in the group with seven points from three matches.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 10-06-2022 02:13 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 02:12 IST
Portugal defender Joao Cancelo and winger Goncalo Guedes scored in five first-half minutes as they secured a 2-0 win over the Czech Republic in their UEFA Nations League clash on Thursday. Cancelo put the 2019 champions in front in the 33rd minute of the League A Group 2 contest, blasting the ball past Czech goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek from a tight angle after good work on the right before Guedes struck.

The Valencia forward found himself in space and tucked in from a similar position to Cancelo to double Portugal's lead as Fernando Santos's side tightened their grip on top spot in the group with seven points from three matches. Portugal travel to Switzerland on Sunday, having sealed an emphatic 4-0 home victory in their previous meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

