Soccer-Zidane's advisor denies contact with PSG
Zinedine Zidane's advisor denied on Friday that the former France great is set to replace Mauricio Pochettino as Paris St Germain coach next season. Earlier on Friday, French radio station Europe 1 reported that Zidane would immediately take over, without citing any source.
Zinedine Zidane's advisor denied on Friday that the former France great is set to replace Mauricio Pochettino as Paris St Germain coach next season.
Earlier on Friday, French radio station Europe 1 reported that Zidane would immediately take over, without citing any source. "All these rumors that are circulating are unfounded," Alain Migliaccio, Zidane's advisor, told sports daily L'Equipe.
"To this day, I am the only person allowed to represent and advise Zinedine Zidane. Neither Zinedine Zidane nor myself have been contacted directly by the owner of PSG." PSG was not available for comment.
Pochettino, who was appointed 18 months ago, has failed to help the Ligue 1 club break new ground in the Champions League, with PSG being eliminated in the last 16 by Real Madrid this season. They wrapped up the Ligue 1 title in April to secure their only trophy of the campaign.
Zidane, 49, has been without a club since he departed Real Madrid at the end of the 2020-21 season.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Czechs Krejcikova, Bouzkova withdraws from French Open due to COVID; Soccer-'It is truly special' - emotional Mourinho revels in more European glory and more
2021 French Open champ Krejcikova says she has COVID-19
French Open: Rafael Nadal completes 300 Grand Slam wins as he storms into R3
French Open: Fernandez downs Siniakova, Gauff stroms into R3
French Open: Belinda Bencic advances into R3, defeats Bianca Andreescu