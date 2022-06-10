Left Menu

Soccer-Zidane's advisor denies contact with PSG

Zinedine Zidane's advisor denied on Friday that the former France great is set to replace Mauricio Pochettino as Paris St Germain coach next season. Earlier on Friday, French radio station Europe 1 reported that Zidane would immediately take over, without citing any source.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 18:00 IST
Zinedine Zidane Image Credit: Flickr

Earlier on Friday, French radio station Europe 1 reported that Zidane would immediately take over, without citing any source. "All these rumors that are circulating are unfounded," Alain Migliaccio, Zidane's advisor, told sports daily L'Equipe.

"To this day, I am the only person allowed to represent and advise Zinedine Zidane. Neither Zinedine Zidane nor myself have been contacted directly by the owner of PSG." PSG was not available for comment.

Pochettino, who was appointed 18 months ago, has failed to help the Ligue 1 club break new ground in the Champions League, with PSG being eliminated in the last 16 by Real Madrid this season. They wrapped up the Ligue 1 title in April to secure their only trophy of the campaign.

Zidane, 49, has been without a club since he departed Real Madrid at the end of the 2020-21 season.

