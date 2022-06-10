Left Menu

Mary Kom suffers injury during bout, withdraws from CWG boxing trials

Mary Kom's challenge for a spot at the Birmingham Games also came to an end.

ANI | Updated: 10-06-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 20:59 IST
Mary Kom suffers injury during bout, withdraws from CWG boxing trials
MC Mary Kom. (Photo- Mary Kom Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six-time world champion Mary Kom withdrew from the ongoing Women's Boxing trials for the 2022 Commonwealth Games due to an injury suffered on Friday. During the 48 kg contest against Nitu, the London Olympic bronze medallist sustained a knee injury just after a minute into the opening round. The veteran boxer came back into the ring after medical assistance and the bout was resumed. However, Mary Kom was still experiencing intense pain that eventually forced her to leave the ring towards the end of the opening round. The referee stopped the bout and declared Nitu the winner with the RSCI verdict. With this, Mary Kom's challenge for a spot at the Birmingham Games also came to an end.

Nitu will face Manju Rani in the final on Saturday, aiming to seal the CWG berth in the 48kg. The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be held in Birmingham, UK from July 28 to August 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
3
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
4
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022