Left Menu

AICF celebrates Olympiad Torch Relay with International Open Rapid Chess Tournament

A one-day event, which consists of a prize pool of Rs 10 lakh, will also be graced by the five-time World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand.

ANI | Updated: 10-06-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 23:30 IST
AICF celebrates Olympiad Torch Relay with International Open Rapid Chess Tournament
Five-time World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand and AICF Secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan (Photo/AICF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All India Chess Federation (AICF) will conduct the International Open Rapid Chess Tournament 2022 at the Indira Gandhi International Stadium in New Delhi on June 19, celebrating the beginning of the historic Olympiad Torch Relay tradition. A one-day event, which consists of a prize pool of Rs 10 lakh, will also be graced by the five-time World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand and AICF Secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan.

Earlier this week, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) introduced an Olympic-style Torch Relay at the Chess Olympiad starting from this year's edition, scheduled in Mahabalipuram near Chennai from July 28 to August 10. "It's time for a celebration of this huge honour and it can't be done in a better way than inviting players across all age groups and the chess community together at one platform. We look forward to a great response from players for this tournament," said Chauhan in a statement.

Coming as a huge pride for the country, FIDE also named India, a land the sport originated from, as the starting flame point for the Torch Relay in every Olympiad. AICF President Sanjay Kapoor said: "As the countdown begins for the Chess Olympiad, this tournament will set the tone and create a buzz before the Olympiad Torch travels across the country. We want every Indian to be part of this historic moment. This tournament will also offer a platform for Indian players to showcase their skills and to also meet the legend of the game."

The winner will take home a cash prize award of Rs 1 lakh while the second and third-placed players will win Rs 60,000 and Rs 40,000 respectively as the tournament will also have 20 cash prizes in five rating categories--Below1200, Below 1400, Below 1600, Below 1800 and Below 2000. Apart from that, there will be cash prizes for age group categories (U-7, U-9, U-11, U-13 and U-15) for boys and girls, and for a special category where it will be given to the Best Female Players of the Tournament, above the age of 15 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant is linked to baby brain development issues and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms ...

 Global
4
IMF says is concerned by food, and fertilizer export restrictions; welcomes India's decision to relax the ban on wheat exports

IMF says is concerned by food, and fertilizer export restrictions; welcomes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022