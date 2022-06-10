AICF celebrates Olympiad Torch Relay with International Open Rapid Chess Tournament

All India Chess Federation (AICF) will conduct the International Open Rapid Chess Tournament 2022 at the Indira Gandhi International Stadium in New Delhi on June 19, celebrating the beginning of the historic Olympiad Torch Relay tradition. A one-day event, which consists of a prize pool of Rs 10 lakh, will also be graced by the five-time World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand and AICF Secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan.

Earlier this week, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) introduced an Olympic-style Torch Relay at the Chess Olympiad starting from this year's edition, scheduled in Mahabalipuram near Chennai from July 28 to August 10. "It's time for a celebration of this huge honour and it can't be done in a better way than inviting players across all age groups and the chess community together at one platform. We look forward to a great response from players for this tournament," said Chauhan in a statement.

Coming as a huge pride for the country, FIDE also named India, a land the sport originated from, as the starting flame point for the Torch Relay in every Olympiad. AICF President Sanjay Kapoor said: "As the countdown begins for the Chess Olympiad, this tournament will set the tone and create a buzz before the Olympiad Torch travels across the country. We want every Indian to be part of this historic moment. This tournament will also offer a platform for Indian players to showcase their skills and to also meet the legend of the game."

The winner will take home a cash prize award of Rs 1 lakh while the second and third-placed players will win Rs 60,000 and Rs 40,000 respectively as the tournament will also have 20 cash prizes in five rating categories--Below1200, Below 1400, Below 1600, Below 1800 and Below 2000. Apart from that, there will be cash prizes for age group categories (U-7, U-9, U-11, U-13 and U-15) for boys and girls, and for a special category where it will be given to the Best Female Players of the Tournament, above the age of 15 years. (ANI)

