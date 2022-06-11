Mary Kom has suffered ACL injury, advised reconstructive surgery

Six-time world champion boxer MC Mary Kom has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury and will require a reconstructive surgery, scans revealed on Saturday.

The veteran Indian boxer's bid to compete at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games ended in a heartbreak here on Friday as she was forced to withdraw midway from the selection trials due to a knee injury.

Her treating doctor has suggested a reconstruction surgery as it's a ''complete tear of ACL''.

For now, the Olympic bronze medallist has been advised ''ice application and knee support'' and has also been prescribed medication, including pain killer.

The 39-year-old legend twisted her left knee in the first few minutes in the opening round of the 48kg semifinals against Haryana's Nitu.

Mary Kom will thus miss the quadrennial event, where she had become the first Indian woman boxer to claim a gold medal in the last edition in 2018.

Mary Kom fell down in the very first round of the bout. She tried to keep going after receiving medical assistance but after a couple of punches, she struggled to keep balance as she clutched her left knee and looked in a lot of pain.

The Manipuri had to be carried out of the ring with Nitu being announced the winner via RSCI (Referee Stops Contest due to injury).

The London Olympics bronze medallist, whose left knee was heavily bandaged after the fall, was then taken to the hospital for scans. The multiple-time Asian gold medallist had last competed in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had reached the pre-quarters before bowing out with a hard-fought loss.

Mary Kom, the most decorated Indian boxer, had decided to give the World Championships, that concluded last month, and the now-postponed Asian Games a miss to concentrate on the CWG, which is to be held in Birmingham next month.

