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Haryana Gears Up for High-Tech Rabi Procurement 2026-27

Haryana is set for the Rabi procurement season 2026-27, starting April 1. With advanced facilities in all mandis, procurement will be biometric-based and geo-fenced to ensure smooth operations. Farmers must be registered on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal, with crop verification via satellite imagery and official checks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:47 IST
Haryana Gears Up for High-Tech Rabi Procurement 2026-27
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Haryana is fully prepared for the upcoming Rabi procurement season 2026-27, according to Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Rajesh Nagar. The season will commence on April 1, continuing until May 15.

All mandis across the state have been outfitted with essential facilities and cleanliness arrangements for farmers. Special training has been provided to district food and supply controllers and agency managers to ensure a seamless procurement process.

The procurement will employ biometric systems and geo-fencing, restricting activities like gate pass issuance and auctions strictly to mandi premises. Furthermore, farmers must register on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal for participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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