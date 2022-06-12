Soccer-Wales strike late to hold Belgium in Nations League

Wales held Belgium to a 1-1 draw to claim their first point in their UEFA Nations League group campaign after Brennan Johnson scored a late equaliser to cancel out a Youri Tielemans goal in Cardiff on Saturday. The result still leaves Wales at the bottom of the group at the halfway stage while Belgium are second, three points behind the Netherlands who drew with Poland.

Wales nearly had the perfect start when Ethan Ampadu fired a half-volley into the top corner in the fifth minute but his joy at scoring a first international goal was short-lived after VAR chalked off the effort for an offside in the build-up. Belgium dominated possession in the first half but it was Wales who created better chances, with Gareth Bale and Connor Roberts both going close to opening the scoring but shooting over.

However, Belgium pounced five minutes into the second half when a slick passing move down the right finished with Michy Batshuayi patiently holding up the ball in the box before Tielemans arrived and drove his shot into the bottom corner. But Wales equalised in the 86th minute when Aaron Ramsey's fine footwork allowed him to find his fellow substitute Johnson who scored with aplomb, with VAR overruling the linesman's flag for offside after a nervous wait for the home side.

