Motor racing-Leclerc retires from Baku lead as Ferrari chalk up double DNF

Charles Leclerc retired from the lead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday, chalking up a double failure to finish for Ferrari and suffering yet another blow to his title hopes. Ferrari's double retirement handed the lead to championship leader Max Verstappen, who went into the race with a nine-point lead over Leclerc.

Reuters | Baku | Updated: 12-06-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 17:26 IST
Charles Leclerc Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  Azerbaijan
  • Azerbaijan

Charles Leclerc retired from the lead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday, chalking up a double failure to finish for Ferrari and suffering yet another blow to his title hopes. The Monegasque, who had started from pole had regained the lead through the pitstops after losing it at the start to Red Bull's Sergio Perez, when he pulled into the pits with a smoking engine at the end of the 20th lap.

It was his second retirement from three races and came after teammate Carlos Sainz pulled off the track with a hydraulic failure on lap 10. Ferrari's double retirement handed the lead to championship leader Max Verstappen, who went into the race with a nine-point lead over Leclerc. His teammate Perez was running second in a Red Bull one-two.

