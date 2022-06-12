Left Menu

Motor racing-Verstappen wins Azerbaijan GP as Ferrari suffer double blow

Max Verstappen Image Credit: Wikipedia
Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in a Red Bull one-two on Sunday as Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc retired from the lead with an engine problem.

Mexican Sergio Perez, winner of the previous race in Monaco, was second on the streets of Baku with Britain's George Russell completing the podium for Mercedes.

Verstappen's victory made up for the agony of last year, with the young Dutchman denied the win then by a tyre blowout five laps from the end. He was the sixth different winner in six races in Baku.

