Para Shooting WC 2022: India's medal tally at event increases to 12

India's great run at the ongoing Chateauroux Para Shooting World Cup 2022 continues as The trio of Manish Narwal, Singhraj Adhana and Nihal Singh clinched a silver medal in the P1 Men's 10m Air Pistol event. Also, the trio of Rubina Francis, Sumedha Pathak, Nisha Kanwar won a silver medal at the P2 Women's 10m Air Pistol event while Rubina Francis won a bronze at the P2 Women's 10m Air Pistol event.

With this, India's medal tally at the event has gone up to 12, with six golds, five silvers and one bronze. Each member of the 11-team contingent has bagged at least one medal. "Medals Galore for India!! #TeamIndia continues to at #Chateauroux2022 WSPS World Cup, France Each member of 11-member Contingent has bagged atleast 1 On Day 5, India won 4 medals, taking tally to medals 6 5 1 Congrats, India is proud of you," tweeted SAI Media.

"@AvaniLekhara R8-Women's 50m 3P @manishnarwal02 @AdhanaSinghrajNihal Singh - P1 Men's 10m Air Pistol, Rubina Francis, Sumedha Pathak, Nisha Kanwar - P2 Women's 10m Air Pistol, Rubina - P2 Women's 10m Air Pistol (Ind.) Congratulations," added SAI Media in another tweet. Earlier on Saturday, Tokyo Paralympics gold medalist Avani Lekhara added another medal to her tally by winning gold at the R8- Women's 50m 3P SH1 event during the ongoing Chateauroux Para Shooting World Cup 2022.

She won the medal by achieving a score of 458.3. This is her second gold at the event. Earlier on Friday, Rahul Jakhar and Rubina Francis won gold and silver medals respectively at the P5 Mixed 10m Air Pistol Standard SH1 event in the ongoing Chateauroux Para Shooting World Cup 2022. Also, the Men's trio of Rahul Jakhar, Deepender and Akash clinched gold in the P5 Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol Standard SH1 event.

Earlier on Thursday, the duo of Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana captured a silver medal at the Mixed Team 50m Pistol SH1 event in the ongoing Chateauroux Para-Shooting World Cup. On Wednesday, the Indian duo of Manish Narwal and Rubina Francis on Wednesday clinched the gold medal in the P6-10m Air Pistol Mixed event at the Chateauroux Para-Shooting World Cup.

Narwal and Francis outscored China's Yang Chao and Min Li to win the gold medal. The Indian duo also created a new world record in the qualification stage with a score of 565. On Tuesday, Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist Avani Lekhara won a gold medal with a world record score of 250.6 in the Women's 10m Air Rifle and secured a place at the Paris Paralympics 2024. The 20-year-old shooter broke her own world record of 249.6.

Apart from her, para rifle shooter Srihari Devaraddi clinched a gold medal in Mixed 10m Air Rifle SH2 with a shot total of 253.1 in the final after defeating Slovenia's Tirsek F by just 0.5 points. (ANI)

