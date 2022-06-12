Left Menu

Sprinter Hima Das returns, wins gold in women's 100 m event at 61st National Interstate Athletics Championships

Dutee Chand finished second at the event in the 100 meters Women's event at the 61st National Interstate Athletics Championships

ANI | Updated: 12-06-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 22:09 IST
Sprinter Hima Das returns, wins gold in women's 100 m event at 61st National Interstate Athletics Championships
Hima Das. (Photo- Athletics Federation of India Twitter). . Image Credit: ANI
Indian sprinter Hima Das made her return to the sport by winning a gold medal in the 100 meters Women's event at the 61st National Interstate Athletics Championships held in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. "Champion RETURNS. @HimaDas8 won Gold Medal with the performance of 11.43 seconds in Women 100 meters in 61st National Interstate Athletics Championships in Chennai, TN. @Adille1@Media_SAI," tweeted the Athletics Federation of India.

Hima defeated Dutee Chand in the final. She clocked 11.43 seconds while Chand finished second at 11.44 seconds. Delighted with her win, Das also tweeted, "Happy to make a comeback after an injury and hardwork of nearly 2 years. Looking forward to give my best in the circuit in the upcoming events. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings. #comeback". (ANI)

