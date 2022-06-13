Rhiti Sports Management onboards Chess Grand Master Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa

The five-year agreement is to get him brand endorsements, sponsorships and bring opportunities for meet and greet.

New Delhi, June 13th, 2022: Rhiti Group, India’s leading full-service sports marketing and management company, has onboarded the young talented Indian chess grandmaster (GM) Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, for his brand management. The company announced this on June 10th 2022. Praggnanandhaa, aged 17, defeated Carlsen in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters rapid online chess tournament in February 2022 & has recently won the Norway Chess Open, June 2022. The association Rhiti Sports and Praggnanandhaa aims to build a brand of the young talent and help brands endorse him for his game. The partnership agreement is for five years. Under the agreement, Rhiti Sports will bring brand endorsements, sponsorships, and opportunities for meet and greet for Praggnanandhaa. Commenting on Praggnanandhaa’s onboarding, Rhiti Tiwari of Rhiti Group said: “We are honoured with his association. We have great plans for building his brand and also connecting with millions of his fans whom he will continue to inspire with his remarkable feats in the field of chess.” Praggnanandhaa’s commitment to chess is evident with his daily routine and love for the game. Coached by R B Ramesh, he indulges in daily practice for 5-6 hours. Praggnanandhaa is a child prodigy. Born on August 10, 2005, in Tamil Nadu, he is the fifth-youngest person ever to achieve the title of Grandmaster (GM), behind Abhimanyu Mishra, Sergey Karjakin, Gukesh D and Javokhir Sindarov. The Chennai-based teenager is the younger sibling of chess player Vaishali Rameshbabu who is a two-time youth chess champion. Prime Minister Modi, Sachin Tendulkar along with many other icons of the nation. Commenting on his game and interests Praggnanandhaa said he idolises Vishwanathan Anand and Mangus Carlsen. “I am delighted to partner with Rhiti Group,” he added. While Rhiti Sports requires no introduction, they have been pioneers is managing Cricket as a sport in India & across the globe. A ton of top athletes of the game in India and more than 200 athletes across the globe & franchises have been built to its glory over the last 15 years by Rhiti Sports. Iconic brands like MS Dhoni, CSK, Masters Champion League (Dubai) have been managed and services for over a decade by a highly experienced team, handling all sponsorships & brand activities. Their production house under the label Inspired Entertainment, is highly capable of delivering quality video production like – Movies (MS Dhoni; The Untold Story, released in the year 2016 with FOX Star Studios. They have a robust network that will helps discover raw talents, works with established talents and brings out the best in them. Further to this association, Arun Pandey – CMD, Rhiti Sports said “At Rhiti our client’s best interest come first, and everything we do will be guided by our values and professional ethics. We will ensure that we hold ourselves accountable to the highest standards by meeting our client’s needs precisely and completely”. Rhiti Sports has served & partnered with more than 200 brands in the past and helped them build talent partnerships. While there are legends in the game of cricket & badminton that Rhiti works with, they have recently onboarded talent from the other sport to build a larger pool of sporting eco-system. To name a few: • Women’s Cricket: Rajeshwari Gayakwad – Gayakwad (“A” Lister) was part of the Indian team to reach the final of the 2017 Women’s Cricket WC where she recorded the best bowling figures for India in the Women's Cricket World Cup history. • Kabaddi: Rahul Chaudhari – Rahul Chaudhari does not need any introduction. The poster-boy of Kabaddi in India, also known as “The Showman,” is one of the most exceptional players in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). He was the first player to score 500, 700 and 800 raid points in Pro Kabaddi League. He was a member of the Indian National Kabaddi team that won a gold medal in the 2016 South Asian Games. • Taekwondo: Shivansh Tyagi – ranked first in India in Taekwondo, is presenting a new challenge at the world level. His ranking globally is 53.

