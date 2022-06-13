Left Menu

Zheng Qinwen claims maiden WTA 125 Valencia title, defeats Wang Xiyu in final

A tussle between two Chinese players ended with Zheng Qinwen beating Wang Xiyu 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to win the BBVA Open Internacional de Valencia singles title.

ANI | Updated: 13-06-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 19:30 IST
Zheng Qinwen (Photo: BBVA Open International de Valencia/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
This week in Valencia, Zheng proved her Paris exploits were not a one-off, besting No.1 seed Nuria Parrizas Diaz 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 in the semifinals to reach her first WTA 125 final. Last month, Qinwen had every chance of upsetting World No.1 Iga Swiatek in the Round of 16 matches of the French Open 2022.

No.3 seed Zheng prevailed over unseeded Wang in two hours and 34-minute clay-court clash to claim her first WTA 125 singles title. This week in Valencia, Zheng proved her Paris exploits were not a one-off, besting No.1 seed Nuria Parrizas Diaz 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 in the semifinals to reach her first WTA 125 final. Last month, Qinwen had every chance of upsetting World No.1 Iga Swiatek in the Round of 16 matches of the French Open 2022.

The doubles title was also awarded on Sunday, with the all-Spanish pairing of Aliona Bolsova and Rebeka Masarova sweeping past No.2 seeds Alexandra Panova and Arantxa Rus 6-0, 6-3. Bolsova and Masarova did not drop a set all week on home soil. The victory marks Masarova's first WTA 125 doubles title, while Bolsova has her second WTA 125 doubles title. (ANI)

