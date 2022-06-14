Left Menu

England's Joe Root completes 10,191 runs in Test cricket, surpasses Sunil Gavaskar

Root achieved this feat on Day 4 of the ongoing second Test against New Zealand, here at Trent Bridge, where he smashed a total of 176 runs in England's first innings.

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2022 11:06 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 11:06 IST
England's Joe Root completes 10,191 runs in Test cricket, surpasses Sunil Gavaskar
England batter Joe Root (Photo/ICC-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • England

England batter Joe Root completed 10191 Test cricket runs and surpassed former India batter Sunil Gavaskar's record of 10122 runs. Root achieved this feat on Day 4 of the ongoing second Test against New Zealand, here at Trent Bridge, where he smashed a total of 176 runs in England's first innings.

With this record, the England batter jumped to the 12th spot of the most runs in Test cricket tally, surpassing Gavaskar and Pakistan's Younis Khan. The tally is led by Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar with a massive total of 15921 runs. Coming to the second Test, New Zealand posted a target of 554 in the first innings after being put to bat first. Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell scored 190 and 106 runs respectively. For England, James Anderson scalped three wickets while Stuart Broad, Ben Stokes, and Jack Leach took two wickets each.

In return, England got bundled out at 539, with Trent Boult scalping five wickets and Michael Bracewell taking three. Coming to bat against, New Zealand ended Day 4 at 224/7 with Daryl Mitchell and Matt Henry standing unbeaten at the crease. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
2
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022