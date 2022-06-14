Left Menu

Soccer-Barcelona to sport UNHCR logo in place of UNICEF

It will be displayed on the men's and women's first team shirts from the 2022-23 season and will serve as a message of solidarity with more than 100 million people who have been forced to flee their homes, Barca added. Barcelona had previously partnered UNICEF in support of the world's children in 2006, with their logo present on the first team shirt for the past 15 years.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 17:07 IST
Soccer-Barcelona to sport UNHCR logo in place of UNICEF

Barcelona has signed a partnership deal with UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency, whose logo will feature on the Spanish team's latest shirt in support of refugee children, the LaLiga club said on Tuesday. It will be displayed on the men's and women's first team shirts from the 2022-23 season and will serve as a message of solidarity with more than 100 million people who have been forced to flee their homes, Barca added.

Barcelona had previously partnered with UNICEF in support of the world's children in 2006, with their logo present on the first team shirt for the past 15 years. The UNHCR logo will now replace the UNICEF logo. "Our commitment is to make the dreams of the most vulnerable become a reality, based on the belief that all children and young people have the right to the same opportunities," Barcelona president Joan Laporta said.

"It's a game we need to play and which UNHCR has allowed us to play in their league. It's our Super League and we're very proud of it." The new partnership will span the next four seasons during which the club's foundation will donate 400,000 euros ($417,360) per season towards four UNHCR projects in Colombia, Uganda, Turkey, and Malaysia.

"Football brings joy to billions of fans around the world," UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said. "It also provides a transformational outlet for millions of refugee children each day as it promotes positive mental and physical wellbeing, builds confidence and skills, helps keep children in school, and empowers women and girls."

($1 = 0.9584 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022