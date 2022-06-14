Left Menu

Cricket-New Zealand set England 299 to win on final day

New Zealand set England a target of 299 to win the second test -- and the series -- after they were bowled out for 284 at Trent Bridge on Tuesday. Daryl Mitchell was unbeaten on 62 while last man Trent Boult added 17 as part of a 35-run last wicket partnership that moved the tourists into a stronger position.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 14-06-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 17:12 IST
Cricket-New Zealand set England 299 to win on final day
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand set England a target of 299 to win the second test -- and the series -- after they were bowled out for 284 at Trent Bridge on Tuesday.

Daryl Mitchell was unbeaten on 62 while last man Trent Boult added 17 as part of a 35-run last-wicket partnership that moved the tourists into a stronger position. England will have a minimum of 72 overs to reach the target and clinch the three-test series, meaning they will have to score at a challenging run rate of 4.16.

New Zealand will be without the bowling services of seamer Kyle Jamieson, who has a back injury. With the Kiwis resuming on 224-7, England's morning started with Joe Root dropping Matt Henry at slip off Jack Leach's second ball but after a sustained spell of short bowling at his body, Henry was caught behind trying to hook Stuart Broad.

Jamieson went in a similar fashion, trying to swipe a rising delivery from Broad and Ben Foakes safely snaffled up the catch. Boult's opening run made him the highest-scoring batsman and number 11 and while there was a light-hearted appreciation of that milestone, the last man-made a potentially important contribution in his stand with Mitchell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022