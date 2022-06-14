Left Menu

New Zealand sets England 299 to win 2nd test, clinch series

PTI | Nottingham | Updated: 14-06-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 17:39 IST
New Zealand set England a target of 299 to win the second test on the final day Tuesday and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

It would be a record run chase at Trent Bridge and England has a little over two sessions — and a minimum of 72 overs — to do it.

New Zealand was dismissed for 284 about 45 minutes before lunch, after adding 60 valuable runs to its overnight score of 224-7.

Stuart Broad took the first two wickets of the session, getting top-edges off, first, Matt Henry (18) and then Kyle Jamieson (1) with wicketkeeper Ben Foakes taking the catches.

Trent Boult scored a potentially crucial 17 runs at No. 11 before hammering James Anderson to Ben Stokes at mid-on. It left Daryl Mitchell stranded on 62 not out.

There have been only three successful run chases above 200 at Trent Bridge, the highest coming in 2004 when England's 284-6 defeated New Zealand.

Jamieson is unlikely to bowl on Tuesday because of a back injury.

The ground was sold out for day five after Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club gave away tickets for free. It was far from full in the morning session, however.

England won the first test by five wickets at Lord's.

