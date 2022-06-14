Left Menu

Ind vs SA: Proteas captain Temba Bavuma wins toss, opts to field

The match is a do-or-die battle for India as they trail the five-match series 0-2

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 18:50 IST
Rishabh Pant and Temba Bavuma. (Photo- ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss on Tuesday and elected to field first in the third T20I against India of the five-match series. The match, being played at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam is a do-or-die battle for India as they are trailing 2-0 in a series at their home.

They lost the previous game by four wickets. Men in Blue will have to click as a complete unit and make sure that they are consistent with both bat and ball. South Africa, on the other hand, will look forward to winning this match and clinching the series. South African captain Temba Bavuma said at the toss, "Same thing, bowl again. The (pitch) colour is different, has a yellowish tinge to it. Feels hard, looks like a good wicket to bat. Same team. Just want to focus on the areas we can improve."

Indian captain Rishabh Pant said during the toss the team would have bowled as well. "But as a team, we are not looking at the toss too much. Same team. We spoke about getting better in execution and if we do that we will be fine. Looks like a better wicket, but feels a bit soft underneath." South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

India (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan. (ANI)

