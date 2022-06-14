Left Menu

Gaikwad and Kishan power India to 179/5 against SA in 3rd T20

PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 14-06-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 20:46 IST
Gaikwad and Kishan power India to 179/5 against SA in 3rd T20
Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan smashed sizzling half centuries before Hardik Pandya provided the finishing touches to take India to 179 for five against South Africa in the 3rd T20I here on Tuesday.

Invited to bat, Gaikwad (57 off 35) and Kishan (54 off 35) gave the perfect start as India looked on course to set a daunting 200 plus total in their must-win match.

However, South African bowlers made a strong comeback, claiming quick wickets. But Pandya played an unbeaten 31-run knock to take India over the 175-run mark Brief Score: India 179 for 5 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 57, (Ishan Kishan 54; Dwaine Pretorius 2/29) vs SA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

