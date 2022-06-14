Tennis-Russian and Belarusian players to be allowed to compete at U.S. Open

Russian and Belarusian players will be allowed to compete at the U.S. Open this year but only under a neutral flag, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced on Tuesday.

Players from Russia and Belarus are not being allowed to compete at Wimbledon later this month, a move which prompted the men's ATP and women's WTA Tours to strip the Grand Slam of its ranking points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)