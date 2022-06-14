Left Menu

Tennis-Russian and Belarusian players to be allowed to compete at U.S. Open

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 22:41 IST
Representative Image

Russian and Belarusian players will be allowed to compete at the U.S. Open this year but only under a neutral flag, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced on Tuesday.

Players from Russia and Belarus are not being allowed to compete at Wimbledon later this month, a move which prompted the men's ATP and women's WTA Tours to strip the Grand Slam of its ranking points.

