Mane lies T-20 midway through Round 1 in Jakarta

Ariffin, who had the advantage of an early tee time, posted a consistent score with three birdies on each nine, with only a single bogey on his sixth hole of the day, the par 3 16th.

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 15-06-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 17:12 IST
Mane lies T-20 midway through Round 1 in Jakarta
Udayan Mane, the lone Indian in the field of the Asian Development Tour's Indo Masters Invitational, was lying T-20th midway through the first round, which was suspended due to lightning and heavy rain.

Malaysia's Shahriffuddin Ariffin took an early lead posting a five-under-par 67. He led four players by two shots.

Mane, who had a Top-10 finish on ADT last week, had one birdie and one bogey in his nine holes.

Griffin, who had the advantage of an early tee time, posted a consistent score with three birdies on each nine, with only a single bogey on his sixth hole of the day, the par 3 16th. He was happy with his performance at the USD 70,000 Asian Development Tour event, the second in a series of six in Indonesia.

Four players including China's Chen Guxin, Pisitchai Thippong of Thailand, Lloyd Jefferson Go of the Philippines, and Singapore's Jesse Yap were Tied-2nd, but Go and Yap still had three holes to play in the first round.

Last week's winner Naraajie E. Ramadhanputra of Indonesia started well from the 10th tee but two bogeys before the turn slowed his advance. He shot 71 and was T-9th.

