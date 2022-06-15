Left Menu

Parmjeet, Manpreet clinch bronze medals in Asia-Oceania Para Powerlifting C'ships

Indian para powerlifters Parmjeet Kumar and Manpreet Kaur put up impressive displays to win bronze medals in their respective categories at the 2022 Asia Oceania Open Championships in Pyeongtaek, South Korea on Wednesday.Kumar, who made history by winning Indias first medal at a World Championships claiming a bronze in Tbilisi 2021, produced a personal best lift of 163kg in his third attempt to clinch the bronze in mens up to 49kg open final.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 18:47 IST
Parmjeet, Manpreet clinch bronze medals in Asia-Oceania Para Powerlifting C'ships
  • Country:
  • India

Indian para powerlifters Parmjeet Kumar and Manpreet Kaur put up impressive displays to win bronze medals in their respective categories at the 2022 Asia Oceania Open Championships in Pyeongtaek, South Korea on Wednesday.

Kumar, who made history by winning India's first medal at a World Championships claiming a bronze in Tbilisi 2021, produced a personal best lift of 163kg in his third attempt to clinch the bronze in men's up to 49kg open final. His earlier personal best was 158kg achieved in Tbilisi 2021. The Indian finished behind Jordan's Omar Qarada (175kg) and Vietnam's Le Van Cong (173kg), who won the gold and silver respectively. Before Kumar's show, Kaur had fetched the first medal for the Indian contingent, a bronze in the women's upto 41kg finals. She lifted 88kg to claim the bronze in open category, finishing behind Tokyo 2020 Paralympic gold and silver medallists Guo Lingling (111kg) and Ni Nengah Widiasih (99kg).

By lifting 88kg in Pyeongtaek, Kaur, an Asian Para Games bronze medallist, had also improved her personal best of 81kg recorded in Tbilisi 2021 Worlds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022