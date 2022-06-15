Left Menu

Avani Lekhara recalls previous outing in France after great performances in Para Shooting WC 2022

Lekhara won two golds and booked her quota for 2024 Paris Paralympics at Para Shooting WC 2022 in Chateauroux.

ANI | Updated: 15-06-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 20:41 IST
Avani Lekhara. (Photo- SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

After getting two gold medals and booking her 2024 Paris Paralympics quota at 2022 Para Shooting World at Chateauroux, the Paralympics gold medalist Avani Lekhara recalled her previous outing in France where she failed to win big for her country. "Go laugh in the places you have cried. Change the narrative. My last outing in Paris, in September 2018 was very disappointing. A similar situation where I was targeting a @ParalympicsQuota & contesting 3 finals. I didn't finish that tournament well and missed out on the quota too," she said in a tweet.

Lekhara is pleased with her performance in the Chateauroux Para Shooting World Cup 2022. "This time I got another chance to better my efforts, at the same place. I was determined to do my best and bring home a medal + quota. Very pleased with my efforts at the Para Shooting World Cup at #Chateauroux2022. 2 Gold Medals, a WR & securing my place for #Paris2024," she said in another tweet.

"I return with some very happy memories and the satisfaction of achieving my goals! Here is to continued hard work and many more memorable days on the shooting range, ahead! Merci Beaucoup Paris," she added. Lekhara had won two gold medals at the event.

She won a gold medal with a world record score of 250.6 in the Women's 10m Air Rifle and secured a place at the Paris Paralympics 2024. The 20-year-old shooter broke her own world record of 249.6. Also, she added another medal to her tally by winning gold at the R8- Women's 50m 3P SH1 event during the ongoing Chateauroux Para Shooting World Cup 2022.

She won the medal by achieving a score of 458.3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

