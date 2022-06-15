Left Menu

South Africa batter Markram ruled out of remainder of T20 series

PTI | Rajkot | Updated: 15-06-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 22:43 IST
South Africa batter Markram ruled out of remainder of T20 series

South Africa batter Aiden Markram was on Wednesday officially ruled out of the remaining two T20I against India having already missed the first three games after testing positive for COVID-19 before the opening match in Delhi.

Markram, who tested positive after first couple of practice sessions, will not be able to return to competitive arena post mandatory isolation period.

''Proteas batsman, Aiden Markram, has been ruled out of the remainder of the Proteas' tour of India. He spent seven days in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 last week and will not be able to complete his return to play programme in time to take part in the remainder of the T20 series,'' a Cricket South Africa statement said.

''The player is healthy and well and has been cleared to return home to look after his mental and emotional wellbeing after isolation in a local facility, as required when an individual tests positive on tour,'' it added.

The statement further said that a decision on wicketkeeper batter Quinton de Kock availability for the remaining two matches will be made in due course by CSA's medical team.

''Wicket-keeper batsman, Quinton de Kock, has made a marked improvement in his recovery from a wrist injury. The Proteas' medical staff will continue to assess his progress and make a decision on his availability for match four in due course,'' it read.

South Africa lead the five-match series 2-1 with the fourth T20I scheduled to be played here on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
Norway scraps three Arctic oil exploration blocks in budget deal

Norway scraps three Arctic oil exploration blocks in budget deal

Norway
3
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
4
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022