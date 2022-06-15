South Africa batter Markram ruled out of remainder of T20 series
South Africa batter Aiden Markram was on Wednesday officially ruled out of the remaining two T20I against India having already missed the first three games after testing positive for COVID-19 before the opening match in Delhi.
Markram, who tested positive after first couple of practice sessions, will not be able to return to competitive arena post mandatory isolation period.
''Proteas batsman, Aiden Markram, has been ruled out of the remainder of the Proteas' tour of India. He spent seven days in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 last week and will not be able to complete his return to play programme in time to take part in the remainder of the T20 series,'' a Cricket South Africa statement said.
''The player is healthy and well and has been cleared to return home to look after his mental and emotional wellbeing after isolation in a local facility, as required when an individual tests positive on tour,'' it added.
The statement further said that a decision on wicketkeeper batter Quinton de Kock availability for the remaining two matches will be made in due course by CSA's medical team.
''Wicket-keeper batsman, Quinton de Kock, has made a marked improvement in his recovery from a wrist injury. The Proteas' medical staff will continue to assess his progress and make a decision on his availability for match four in due course,'' it read.
South Africa lead the five-match series 2-1 with the fourth T20I scheduled to be played here on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
