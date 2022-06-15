Left Menu

Soccer-Premier League tweaks postponement rules ahead of new season

"This will replace the previous COVID-19 match postponement guidance, providing a standard process for applications," the league said in a statement https://www.premierleague.com/news/2646833?sf257341255=1. "Approval will only be granted where the impact of player unavailability on a club's squad is truly exceptional and where the club concerned has taken all reasonable steps to avoid the necessity to make the application." Earlier, sides could apply for a fixture postponement only if they had a minimum of four positive COVID-19 cases in their squad. The new season kicks off on Aug. 6.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 23:03 IST
Soccer-Premier League tweaks postponement rules ahead of new season

Premier League games from next season can only be rescheduled if the impact of player unavailability on a club's squad is "truly exceptional", the league said on Wednesday following a raft of postponements during the last campaign. Twenty-two matches were postponed last season due to COVID-19 outbreaks and the subsequent unavailability of players, with the league being criticised by clubs for their handling of the crisis.

Under the new guidelines, requests will continue to be assessed on a case-by-case basis but only be granted if the concerned club has taken all measures to avoid a postponement. "This will replace the previous COVID-19 match postponement guidance, providing a standard process for applications," the league said in a statement https://www.premierleague.com/news/2646833?sf257341255=1.

"Approval will only be granted where the impact of player unavailability on a club's squad is truly exceptional and where the club concerned has taken all reasonable steps to avoid the necessity to make the application." Earlier, sides could apply for a fixture postponement only if they had a minimum of four positive COVID-19 cases in their squad.

The new season kicks off on Aug. 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
Norway scraps three Arctic oil exploration blocks in budget deal

Norway scraps three Arctic oil exploration blocks in budget deal

Norway
3
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
4
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022