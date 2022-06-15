Cricket fraternity congratulates SRH batter Rahul Tripathi on earning his maiden Indian team call-up

Cricketing fraternity congratulated Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Rahul Tripathi, who earned his maiden Indian team call-up on Wednesday for the tour of Ireland which will start from June 28. Team India will play two T20Is in Dublin on June 26 and June 28.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan tweeted, "So happy to see Rahul Tripathi's name in the Indian team. Congratulations buddy." Legendary West Indies bowler Ian Bishop was also delighted with Tripathi's inclusion in the squad. He also hoped that batter Sanju Samson will also make the best out of his return to the side.

"So Happy for Rahul Tripathi man. Well deserved. Hope Samson makes the best use of this outing. Something special about his batting," he tweeted. Former Indian wicketkeeper batter Parthiv Patel also tweeted, "So good to see Rahul Tripathi's name in the Indian squad...well deserved ... #CricketTwitter"

Tripathi's current IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad also congratulated the batter, tweeting, "First #TeamIndia call-up for @tripathirahul52. Vice captain, the Swing King @BhuviOfficialThe #JammuExpress #Risers in the #MenInBlue squad, things we love to see #OrangeArmy." The batter had a standout IPL season with SRH. In 14 games he played for his side, he scored 413 runs at an average of 37.55. He scored three fifties this season, with the best score of 76 and a strike rate of 158.23. He was the second-highest run-scorer for his side.

In his IPL career so far, the batter has represented now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. In his 76 IPL games so far, he has scored 1,798 runs at an average of 27.66. He has scored 10 half-centuries in IPL so far, with the best score of 93. All-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead the side during the tour while pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be his deputy. Batters Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson will also make a return to the side.

India's T20I squad: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik. (ANI)

