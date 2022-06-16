Left Menu

Rugby-Australia's O'Connor fit for England series and flyhalf battle

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 16-06-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 13:37 IST
Rugby-Australia's O'Connor fit for England series and flyhalf battle
James O'Connor Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Australia

James O'Connor has declared himself fit to face England in next month's three-test series and fight for the Wallaby's starting flyhalf position. O'Connor is battling Quade Cooper and Noah Lolesio for the number 10 jersey but is short of match fitness after a hamstring injury late in Queensland's Super Rugby campaign.

With Australia meeting Eddie Jones's England in the first test in Perth on July 2, O'Connor must convince coach Dave Rennie he is ready during training sessions. "I'm fully fit," the 31-year-old told reporters on Thursday.

"I've been in training camps for the past two weeks and I was just a smidgen off competing in that quarter-final against the Crusaders. "It's high competition," he added of his rivalry with Cooper and Lolesio.

"Each of us plays in our unique way and we all have different strengths and weaknesses but it's going to be a good, tough battle." All three played 10 last season, with Lolesio slotting in during the series win over France with O'Connor absent due to a groin injury.

Cooper then returned from club duties in Japan to rejuvenate the Wallabies during the Rugby Championship after they were whitewashed by New Zealand in the Bledisloe Cup. O'Connor reclaimed the position for the season-ending tour of Britain but struggled to impose himself during defeats to Scotland, England, and Wales.

He said it wasn't his best tour, having prepared for heavy conditions that didn't occur. While focusing on flyhalf, O'Connor added that he would be open to switching to fullback despite more than a decade passing since playing in the position.

"If Dave wants me to, I'll put my hand up and play 15 for sure," he said. "We spoke about it a little last year ... We haven't had too much communication.

"Now we're in, we'll see what happens."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022